IPL Scoreboard: MI vs DC

Scoreboard of the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma b Axar 49 Ishan Kishan c&b Axar 42 Suryakumar Yadav c sub b Nortje 0 Hardik Pandya c sub b Nortje 39 Tilak Varma c Axar b Ahmed 6 Tim David (not out) 45 Romario Shepherd (not out) 39 Extras (NB-1, W-13) 14 Total (for 5 wickets, 20 overs) 234 Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-81, 3-111, 4-121, 5-181. Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-39-1, Ishant Sharma 3-0-40-0, Jhye Richardson 4-0-40-0, Axar Patel 4-0-35-2, Lalit Yadav 1-0-15-0, Anrich Nortje 4-0-65-2. Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw b Bumrah 66 David Warner c Pandya b Shepherd 10 Abhishek Porel c David b Bumrah 41 Tristan Stubbs (not out) 71 Rishabh Pant c Pandya b Coetzee 1 Axar Patel (run out) 8 Lalit Yadav c Kishan b Coetzee 3 Kumar Kushagra c Varma b Coetzee 0 Jhye Richardson c Sharma b Coetzee 2 Extras (LB-1, NB-1, W-1) 3 Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 205 Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-110, 3-144, 4-153, 5-194, 6-203, 7-203, 8-205. Bowling: Gerald Coetzee 4-0-34-4, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-22-2, Akash Madhwal 4-0-45-0, Romario Shepherd 4-0-54-1, Mohammad Nabi 2-0-17-0, Piyush Chawla 2-0-32-0.

