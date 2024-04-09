Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes in Northern Molucca Sea off Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the Northern Molucca Sea off Indonesia on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

There was no tsunami potential, Indonesia's geophysics agency BMKG said in a statement. The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) according to GFZ.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

