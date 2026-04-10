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Rock Legends Deep Purple Reignite Japan Tour with a Visit to Superfan PM

British rock band Deep Purple visited Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, their superfan, during their Japan tour. Takaichi, known for her love of rock music, expressed admiration for the band. The visit offered a brief respite from her demanding role amidst diplomatic and economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:13 IST
Rock Legends Deep Purple Reignite Japan Tour with a Visit to Superfan PM

Legendary British rock band Deep Purple thrilled Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi with a personal visit during their latest Japan tour on Friday. Returning to a country they first toured over fifty years ago, the band met with their superfan, elevating her day amidst governmental duties.

Takaichi has a well-established reputation as an amateur drummer and hardcore rocker, frequently citing Deep Purple alongside Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden as favorites. During the meeting, Takaichi presented Deep Purple's drummer Ian Paice with signed Japanese drumsticks, declaring, "You are my god."

The meeting provided a welcome distraction from Takaichi's usual responsibilities, as she continues to navigate diplomatic complexities with China and an energy crisis. The iconic band's Japanese ties were celebrated, notably their double live album "Made in Japan," recorded during their 1972 tour, solidifying their status as formidable live performers.

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