Left Menu

Tragedy in South Africa: Building Collapse Injures Numerous Construction Workers

A building that was under construction collapsed in South Africa on Monday, with authorities saying there were multiple patients.Local media reports said at least 59 people were trapped under the rubble and 10 had been rescued. The building was located close to the municipal offices, it said.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 06-05-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 21:20 IST
Tragedy in South Africa: Building Collapse Injures Numerous Construction Workers

A building that was under construction collapsed in South Africa on Monday, with authorities saying there were "multiple patients".

Local media reports said at least 59 people were trapped under the rubble and 10 had been rescued. Five people sustained serious injuries, they said.

The building collapsed in the coastal city of George, which is about 400 km (250 miles) east of Cape Town.

The George Municipality said in a statement that its disaster management services, ambulances and police were responding to the building collapse. The building was located close to the municipal offices, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024