Rescuers search for three miners after tremor in Polish coal mine

Rescuers are searching for three miners missing after an overnight tremor caused a partial collapse in a section of the Myslowice-Wesola mine in southern Poland, authorities said on Tuesday. Rescuers are very close to the missing people, within a few meters," Horst said during a press conference broadcast on television. There have been three fatal accidents in coal mines in Poland so far in 2024, according to state news agency PAP.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 14-05-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 14:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Rescuers are searching for three miners missing after an overnight tremor caused a partial collapse in a section of the Myslowice-Wesola mine in southern Poland, authorities said on Tuesday. The tremor occurred 870 meters underground. There were 15 miners in the danger zone - 11 were rescued, nine of whom were taken to hospital due to their injuries.

A further miner was reached early on Tuesday and is being brought to the surface, said Rajmund Horst, deputy chief executive of Polska Grupa Górnicza, which owns the mine. "The search operation for three miners is ongoing. There is no contact with them at the moment ... Rescuers are very close to the missing people, within a few meters," Horst said during a press conference broadcast on television.

There have been three fatal accidents in coal mines in Poland so far in 2024, according to state news agency PAP.

