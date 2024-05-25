Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Punjab Tourists in Kashmir

Four tourists from Punjab were killed and three injured when their car skidded off the road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place at Nipora area of the south Kashmir district, the officials said, adding that all seven tourists were in an SUV and were returning from Qazigund. Four tourists died on the spot, while the three injured were rushed to GMC hospital in Anantnag for treatment, the officials said.

All seven tourists were from Punjab's Moga district, they said.

