Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Punjab Tourists in Kashmir

Four tourists from Punjab were killed and three injured when their SUV skidded off the road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said. The incident occurred in the Nipora area, with all victims hailing from Moga district. The injured were taken to GMC hospital in Anantnag for treatment.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-05-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

