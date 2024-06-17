Left Menu

Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Faces CID Inquiry in POCSO Case

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa faced CID inquiry over a POCSO case registered against him. The High Court restrained CID from arresting him. He was alleged to have molested a 17-year-old girl, a charge he denies, citing it as a conspiracy.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-06-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 11:47 IST
B S Yediyurappa
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday for an inquiry concerning allegations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Karnataka High Court had earlier restrained CID from arresting the veteran BJP leader in connection to the incident dated March 14.

The allegations against Yediyurappa stem from a complaint by a 17-year-old girl's mother, who accused him of sexual harassment during a meeting in February at his residence. Yediyurappa firmly denies the accusation, calling it a conspiracy against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

