Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Faces CID Inquiry in POCSO Case

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday for an inquiry concerning allegations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Karnataka High Court had earlier restrained CID from arresting the veteran BJP leader in connection to the incident dated March 14.

The allegations against Yediyurappa stem from a complaint by a 17-year-old girl's mother, who accused him of sexual harassment during a meeting in February at his residence. Yediyurappa firmly denies the accusation, calling it a conspiracy against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)