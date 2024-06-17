Left Menu

Jammu Celebrates Eid-ul-Adha with Unprecedented Zeal

Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated in Jammu with immense fervour and joy. People gathered in mosques and Eidgahs to offer prayers for peace and prosperity, with significant congregations at Eidgah residency road, Mecca Masjid, and Jama Masjid Khatikan Talab. Authorities ensured elaborate security arrangements for the event.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-06-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 11:52 IST
Jammu Celebrates Eid-ul-Adha with Unprecedented Zeal
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu, Monday - The city came alive with vibrant celebrations as Eid-ul-Adha was observed with religious fervour and traditional gaiety. Throngs of worshippers gathered at prominent mosques and Eidgahs, such as Eidgah residency road, Mecca Masjid, and Jama Masjid Khatikan Talab, to offer prayers for peace and prosperity.

Religious scholars emphasized the day's importance, discussing the philosophy behind the customary sacrifice. The atmosphere was charged with a sense of community and shared faith.

Authorities instituted comprehensive security measures to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the festivities, reflecting the day's spirit of unity and reverence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024