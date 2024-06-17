Jammu Celebrates Eid-ul-Adha with Unprecedented Zeal

Jammu, Monday - The city came alive with vibrant celebrations as Eid-ul-Adha was observed with religious fervour and traditional gaiety. Throngs of worshippers gathered at prominent mosques and Eidgahs, such as Eidgah residency road, Mecca Masjid, and Jama Masjid Khatikan Talab, to offer prayers for peace and prosperity.

Religious scholars emphasized the day's importance, discussing the philosophy behind the customary sacrifice. The atmosphere was charged with a sense of community and shared faith.

Authorities instituted comprehensive security measures to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the festivities, reflecting the day's spirit of unity and reverence.

