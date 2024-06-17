Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra's Return: Eyeing Paris with Renewed Vigour

After a short break due to a niggle, Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic and world champion javelin thrower, is set to participate in the Paavo Nurmi Games. He aims to continue his Paris Games build-up against tough competition. Chopra recently achieved his personal best throw and won gold at the National Federation Cup.

PTI | Turku | Updated: 17-06-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 11:50 IST
After a brief hiatus to recover from a minor injury, Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra is poised to return to the competitive arena at the Paavo Nurmi Games on Tuesday. The javelin thrower is gearing up to intensify his Paris Games preparations against a formidable lineup of athletes.

Standing alone as India's sole contender in the field, Chopra, 26, faces stiff competition from German teenage prodigy Max Dehning, the youngest entrant in the prestigious 90-meter club, which Chopra aspires to join. The event also sees the return of local favorite Oliver Helander and other top contenders like Anderson Peters and Keshorn Walcott.

Chopra, despite a precautionary withdrawal from the Ostrava Golden Spike due to a muscle niggle, started his season with a strong performance at the Doha Diamond League. Having secured gold at the National Federation Cup, he now sets sights on the Paris Diamond League and forthcoming challenges as he builds up to the Olympics.

