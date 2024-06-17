Torrential Rain in Fujian Causes Deadly Landslides
Four people have died and two are missing after torrential rain triggered landslides in China's Fujian province. The severe downpours in Wuping county led to 378 house collapses, prompting authorities to launch a flood emergency response. Fujian meteorological bureau classified the storms as 'extreme events,' according to CCTV.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-06-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 11:48 IST
- Country:
- China
Four people died and two are missing as torrential rain triggered landslides in China's Fujian province, state television CCTV reported on Monday.
The downpours in Wuping county since Sunday afternoon caused 378 house collapses and prompted authorities to launch a flood emergency response. Fujian provincial meteorological bureau classified the storms as "extreme events," CCTV reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Afghan Children Face Rising Threats Amid Climate Disasters
Empowering Educators: Five-Day Disaster Risk Reduction Training Kicks Off in Kashmir
Survivors' Plight After Greek Boat Disaster: Unanswered Questions and Dim Hopes
C-DOT Receives UN’s WSIS 2024 Champion Award for Disaster Resilience Project
Blaze Erupts at Delhi Eye Hospital: Swift Response Averts Disaster