Torrential Rain in Fujian Causes Deadly Landslides

Four people died and two are missing as torrential rain triggered landslides in China's Fujian province, state television CCTV reported on Monday.

The downpours in Wuping county since Sunday afternoon caused 378 house collapses and prompted authorities to launch a flood emergency response. Fujian provincial meteorological bureau classified the storms as "extreme events," CCTV reported.

