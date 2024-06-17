Left Menu

Torrential Rain in Fujian Causes Deadly Landslides

Four people have died and two are missing after torrential rain triggered landslides in China's Fujian province. The severe downpours in Wuping county led to 378 house collapses, prompting authorities to launch a flood emergency response. Fujian meteorological bureau classified the storms as 'extreme events,' according to CCTV.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-06-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 11:48 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Four people died and two are missing as torrential rain triggered landslides in China's Fujian province, state television CCTV reported on Monday.

The downpours in Wuping county since Sunday afternoon caused 378 house collapses and prompted authorities to launch a flood emergency response. Fujian provincial meteorological bureau classified the storms as "extreme events," CCTV reported.

