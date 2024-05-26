Assam Sizzles: Intense Heatwave to Continue

Assam is experiencing intense heat conditions, with temperatures expected to rise significantly in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In a special bulletin on Sunday, the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati reported that due to clear skies and high solar insolation, maximum temperatures are forecasted to exceed 36 degrees Celsius in many places, which is 5-6 degrees Celsius above normal on average.

The bulletin noted that in southern Assam, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 37-39 degrees Celsius, surpassing normal levels by 5-7 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, central and northeastern parts of the state are likely to experience temperatures 4.5-6.5 degrees Celsius above normal, with maximum temperatures reaching 36-38 degrees Celsius.

In western Assam, temperatures are predicted to be 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal, with maximum temperatures ranging from 36-38 degrees Celsius.

The Met department also anticipated a further increase in maximum temperatures by 4-6 degrees Celsius in the plains of some districts of Assam over the next 24 hours.

However, temperatures are expected to return to below-normal levels by 2-4 degrees Celsius in the subsequent 48 hours.

On Saturday, Lumding was the hottest in the state at 43 degrees Celsius, followed by Kajalgaon (41.1), Guwahati airport (40.1), and Barpeta (40).

Guwahati city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, it said.

The bulletin also mentioned a likely increase in minimum temperatures by 1-3 degrees Celsius in many places across Assam over the next 24 hours, with no significant change expected in the subsequent 48 hours.

