Left Menu

Woman Police Constable Attacked by Husband in Kancheepuram

A woman police constable was attacked by her husband in Kancheepuram, sustaining cut injuries on her left hand. Passers-by rushed her to a government hospital for treatment while her assailant fled the scene. The incident occurred near the Vishnukanchi police station where she worked.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-06-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 18:03 IST
Woman Police Constable Attacked by Husband in Kancheepuram
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A woman police constable in Kancheepuram was allegedly attacked by her husband, local police reported on Monday.

The constable sustained cut injuries on her left hand and was quickly assisted by passers-by, who transported her to the Kancheepuram government hospital for immediate medical attention.

The assailant managed to flee the scene of the attack, which took place in proximity to the Vishnukanchi police station where the constable was assigned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024