Woman Police Constable Attacked by Husband in Kancheepuram

A woman police constable in Kancheepuram was allegedly attacked by her husband, local police reported on Monday.

The constable sustained cut injuries on her left hand and was quickly assisted by passers-by, who transported her to the Kancheepuram government hospital for immediate medical attention.

The assailant managed to flee the scene of the attack, which took place in proximity to the Vishnukanchi police station where the constable was assigned.

