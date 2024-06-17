Police Officer's Son Injured in Udaipur Luxury Car Accident

A senior police officer's son was injured in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after a speeding luxury car knocked him down, authorities reported on Monday.

The accident occurred in Mali Colony area, where Utkarsh Goyal, 23, son of Deputy Inspector General of Police (ACB) Rajendra Goyal, was struck while buying fruits.

The driver fled the scene, and the victim is now undergoing treatment. Initial investigations identified the driver as Ramesh Lohar. A case has been filed and efforts to apprehend him are ongoing.

