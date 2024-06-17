Father Allegedly Murders Daughter Over Inter-caste Relationship

In a chilling incident, a man is alleged to have slit his daughter's throat and abandoned her lifeless body on a farmland in Rohini's Kanjhawala area due to her desire to marry outside their caste, police reported on Monday.

The victim was discovered in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds in Chandpur village on Sunday. The police acted swiftly, responding to a distress call received at 8:53 PM that evening. Upon arrival, they found the woman critically injured, and despite immediate medical attention, she was declared dead at the hospital.

In light of the case's sensitivity, multiple police teams were deployed. Through technical evidence and CCTV analysis, the police apprehended the 46-year-old father, who admitted to the gruesome act. The accused confessed that the motive behind the crime was to prevent his daughter from marrying a man from another caste, which he believed would tarnish the family's reputation.

