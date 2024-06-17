Delhi Court Denies Bail in Human Trafficking Case Involving Forced Deployment to Russia

A Delhi court has refused to grant bail to a man accused of trafficking Indian citizens to Russia for forced deployment on the battlefront against Ukraine, citing the severity of the charges and the risk of evidence tampering.

Special Judge Atul Krishna Agrawal denied bail to Mumbai resident Micheal Elangovan Anthony, who maintains his innocence.

Judge Agrawal emphasized the gravity of the allegations and the possibility that releasing Anthony could impede further investigation and risk the destruction of evidence. 'The allegations are grave and serious. Enlarging the applicant on bail at this stage will hamper further investigation of the case.' Anthony, arrested on April 26, allegedly trafficked Indian nationals to Russia under the guise of job opportunities in the Russian army. These individuals were allegedly deceived into signing contracts and were unwittingly deployed in war zones, resulting in life-threatening situations and injuries.

The accused purportedly also tricked Indian students with promises of admission to dubious Russian universities, leaving them vulnerable upon arrival. The CBI claims their passports were confiscated by agents.

