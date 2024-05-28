Left Menu

Incessant Rains Paralyze Manipur, Floods and Mudslides Disrupt Life

Incessant heavy rainfall in Manipur on Tuesday led to widespread flooding, traffic disruptions, and a mudslide in various districts. Key roads and areas in both Imphal East and West districts, as well as Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, have been significantly affected. Despite the chaos, no casualties have been reported.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 28-05-2024 12:03 IST
Incessant heavy rainfall inundated several areas of Manipur on Tuesday affecting normal life, officials said.

In Imphal East district traffic movement was affected at Andro parking, Checkon, Mahabali and Wangkhei due to waterlogging caused by clogged drains.

Major roads were also inundated at Kakwa in Imphal West district affecting traffic movement, they said.

No report of death or injury have been reported in the heavy rain, officials said.

Heavy train triggered a mudslide near Sinam village in Kangpokpi district on NH 37 Imphal-Silchar highway sweeping off a truck into a gorge. Several other trucks have been left stranded waiting for excavators to clear the debris, officials said.

In Senapati district many rivers are overflowing and flood waters have entered several localities of the district.

Several rivers in Imphal valley including the largest Imphal river have also swelled due to the incessant heavy rainfall, they said.

