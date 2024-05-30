Left Menu

Southwest Monsoon to Hit Gujarat by June 15: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the southwest monsoon will arrive in Gujarat on June 15, its normal onset date. While the weather remains dry for the next week, strong surface winds and dust storm warnings have been issued for parts of the state.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 20:47 IST
Southwest Monsoon to Hit Gujarat by June 15: IMD
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said the southwest monsoon will set in over Gujarat on June 15.

''The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala and parts of the northeast on Thursday. It will make onset over Gujarat on June 15, which is the normal date for the monsoon's arrival in the state,'' said Ramashray Yadav, scientist, Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad.

Yadav said the weather will remain dry over the next seven days, adding that the IMD had warned of ''strong surface winds'' in most parts of the state during the next two days.

''Strong surface winds of nearly 30 kilometres per hour will prevail in most parts of Gujarat during the next two days. A dust storm warning has also been issued for Kutch, Patan, Banaskantha and Surendranagar and parts of Saurashtra region for the next two days,'' said Yadav.

In some respite to citizens reeling under extreme heat, the maximum daytime temperature in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar stood at 42.8 and 42.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024