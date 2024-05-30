Left Menu

Delhi Sizzles: Hottest May on Record with Multiple Heat Alerts

New Delhi has been experiencing severe heatwave conditions, with temperatures soaring as high as 46.8 degrees Celsius, marking a 79-year high. The IMD has issued numerous heat alerts and predicted slight relief with possible light rains and thunderstorms. Mungeshpur recorded the highest temperature in the country at 52.9 degrees Celsius.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 20:59 IST
Delhi Sizzles: Hottest May on Record with Multiple Heat Alerts
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI)The national capital recorded a maximum temperature on Thursday at 45.6 degrees Celsius, 5.2 notches above normal, according to the weather department.

Delhi has been in a heatwave condition for the last four days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, recorded its second-highest maximum temperature of this summer season so far on Thursday.

This came a day after recording a 79-year high of 46.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, according to the IMD data.

On June 17, 1945, a temperature of 46.7 degrees Celsius was recorded. On Wednesday, Delhi's Mungeshpur recorded a maximum temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature recorded in the country.

Following this, IMD officials released a press statement mentioning that they are examining the sensors and data of the area's weather station for any potential errors.

However, the IMD has not issued any report on the inspection of the water sensors in Mungeshpur till now.

Delhi was on Orange alert on Thursday. The IMD has predicted light rains and drizzling in Delhi on Friday due to the new weather disturbance expected to hit North India.

Delhi's Mungeshpur and Najafgarh recorded a maximum temperature of 49 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while other outskirts areas like Narela recorded 49.2 degrees Celsius and Pitampura recorded 48.4 degrees Celsius.

The city has been witnessing a steady rise in temperatures in the final days of May.

Delhi's relative humidity oscillated between 59 per cent and 13 per cent during the day, according to the IMD.

For Friday, the IMD predicted partly cloudy skies with heatwave conditions in a few places along with the possibility of thunderstorms and dust storms accompanied by very light rain and drizzling with gusty winds at speeds of 25 to 35 kmph.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to reach 44 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Friday, the capital will be on 'yellow alert', the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024