Scorching Heatwave Grips Nepal: Temperature Soars to Record Highs
Amidst a severe heatwave, temperatures in Nepal have risen sharply, impacting daily life in the hill districts of Terai. Kathmandu Valley's temperature reached 33°C, with some regions exceeding 44°C. The Monsoon is yet to arrive, and temperatures are expected to continue to rise.
Amidst a heatwave in India, temperatures across Nepal rose sharply on Thursday, crippling normal life in the hill districts of Terai in the Himalayan nation.
The maximum temperature in the Kathmandu Valley reached 33 degrees Celsius, marking a continued increase over the past few days, according to Pratibha Manandhar, an official at the Meteorological Forecasting Division, Kathmandu. The Monsoon is yet to arrive in Nepal, she said. While the Monsoon has already reached India on Thursday, it is expected to take about a week to reach the Himalayan nation, she said. During this time, temperatures are likely to soar further.
The temperature of the Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City situated in Western Nepal bordering Uttar Pradesh has crossed 44.1 degrees Celsius.
Similarly, the temperatures touched 36.6 degrees Celsius in Dipayal, 42.5 degrees Celsius in Sadepani of Kailali, 41.2 degrees Celsius in Nepalgunj, and 38.6 degrees Celsius in Bhairahawa on Thursday.
Currently, Nepal is experiencing the combined effects of local winds, the Westerly wind and the partial impact of a low-pressure system centred around Bihar.
