Left Menu

Jammu Heats Up: Protests Over Power and Water Shortages

Jammu-based organization Dogra Front and Shiv Sena led protests against power cuts and erratic water supply amid soaring temperatures. Demonstrators, led by president Ashok Gupta, highlighted the worsening conditions, questioning the effectiveness of a Rs 200 crore grant by PM Modi to improve the water supply system.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-05-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 22:23 IST
Jammu Heats Up: Protests Over Power and Water Shortages
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Workers of a Jammu-based organisation on Thursday staged protests against power cuts and erratic water supply amid soaring temperatures. The protesters, led by Dogra Front and Shiv Sena (DFSS) president Ashok Gupta, organized a protest rally in Jammu city.

Demonstrators carried empty buckets, water pots, and tricolours while chanting slogans such as ''give us electricity, give us power'' to voice their discontent with the administration.

Temperatures in Jammu district have been steadily rising, with the city on Wednesday recording its highest temperature of the season at 44.8 degrees Celsius, nearly 5.7 notches above average. This heat wave has compounded the power and water crises in several areas.

Last Thursday, a group of women staged a protest at a local railway station, blocking the Vande Bharat train to highlight the water shortage.

''We are protesting against the power and water crises in Jammu,'' DFSS chief Gupta told reporters. ''The lieutenant governor promised adequate power supply during the summer season, but we have not seen any improvement,'' he added.

Gupta also questioned a Rs 200 crore grant by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jal Shakti for strengthening the water supply system in J-K. ''Where has that money gone? Why are we still without water? In 45-degree Celsius temperature, our children are suffering the most due to the lack of water and power,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024