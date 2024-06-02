Glacier Collapse at Sonamarg: Two Tourists Rescued, Local Man Missing

In a chilling incident on Sunday, a section of the Thajiwas glacier at the Sonamarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir gave way, leading to the rescue of two tourists and the disappearance of a local man. Officials report the glacier collapse followed a surge of visitors to the area.

Authorities detailed that the fragmented ice mass trapped two tourists and one local individual beneath it. Prompt action by tourist police and guides ensured the safe recovery of the tourists.

However, the local man remains unaccounted for, with rescuers suggesting he may have been swept away by a swift stream beneath the glacier. Further updates are awaited as the search continues.

