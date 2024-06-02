Left Menu

Glacier Collapse at Sonamarg: Two Tourists Rescued, Local Man Missing

Two tourists were rescued while a local man remains missing after a part of the Thajiwas glacier caved in at Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir. The collapse occurred on Sunday, trapping three people under the ice. Despite the efforts, the local man is yet to be found.

In a chilling incident on Sunday, a section of the Thajiwas glacier at the Sonamarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir gave way, leading to the rescue of two tourists and the disappearance of a local man. Officials report the glacier collapse followed a surge of visitors to the area.

Authorities detailed that the fragmented ice mass trapped two tourists and one local individual beneath it. Prompt action by tourist police and guides ensured the safe recovery of the tourists.

However, the local man remains unaccounted for, with rescuers suggesting he may have been swept away by a swift stream beneath the glacier. Further updates are awaited as the search continues.

