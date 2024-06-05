Tragic Trek: Four from Karnataka Perish in Uttarakhand Blizzard

Four trekkers from Karnataka tragically lost their lives in Uttarakhand, struck down by extreme weather conditions, a senior government officer reported on Wednesday.

A 22-member team, organized by Himalayan View Trekking Agency, began a 35-kilometer trek from Uttarkashi on May 29. The group included 18 trekkers from Karnataka, one from Maharashtra, and three local guides, according to Uttarkashi District Magistrate, Meharban Singh Bisht.

During a press update, Principal Secretary in the Revenue Department, Rashmi Mahesh, confirmed the deaths while rescue operations were underway to save others trapped at Sahasratal in Uttarakhand. The identities of the deceased remain unknown.

The operation, overseen by the District Magistrate of Garhwal, has involved deploying an Indian Air Force helicopter. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has traveled to Dehradun to coordinate the efforts personally.

Gowda detailed how the team encountered severe weather on Tuesday afternoon, leading to their predicament. Immediate mobilization of resources ensued, with the rescue operation commencing Tuesday evening and involving both local and Indian Air Force helicopters by Wednesday morning.

Several trekkers have been rescued and taken to safety in Dehradun. Gowda, after speaking directly with a trekker, is actively assisting in ongoing rescue efforts, which include attempts to confirm fatalities with local authorities and private agencies. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed efforts to retrieve the bodies of those who perished.

