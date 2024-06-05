Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh to Construct Tunnel Under Jakhu Hill

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans to build an 890-meter double-lane tunnel under Jakhu Hill to reduce traffic congestion in Shimla. The project, costing Rs 295 crore, aims to ease traffic flow and includes an allocated Rs 122 crore for circular road widening and Rs 23 crore for underground ducts.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled ambitious plans to construct an 890-metre-long double-lane tunnel under Jakhu Hill in Shimla, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion.

Presiding over a public works department meeting, Sukhu disclosed that the tunnel, which will stretch from Nav-Bahar to the circular road near Indira Gandhi Medical College, has a budget of Rs 295 crore, with Rs 100 crore already allocated. The tender process is set to commence by the end of June.

In addition, the Chief Minister announced a Rs 122 crore allocation for broadening the circular road and a project to create parking for an extra 3,000 vehicles. Efforts to replace overhead cables with underground ducts in central Shimla will also begin, with Rs 23 crore designated for Mall Road, Lower Bazar, and Middle Bazar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

