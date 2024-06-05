Himachal Pradesh to Construct Tunnel Under Jakhu Hill

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled ambitious plans to construct an 890-metre-long double-lane tunnel under Jakhu Hill in Shimla, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion.

Presiding over a public works department meeting, Sukhu disclosed that the tunnel, which will stretch from Nav-Bahar to the circular road near Indira Gandhi Medical College, has a budget of Rs 295 crore, with Rs 100 crore already allocated. The tender process is set to commence by the end of June.

In addition, the Chief Minister announced a Rs 122 crore allocation for broadening the circular road and a project to create parking for an extra 3,000 vehicles. Efforts to replace overhead cables with underground ducts in central Shimla will also begin, with Rs 23 crore designated for Mall Road, Lower Bazar, and Middle Bazar.

