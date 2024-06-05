Left Menu

Sunita Williams and the Historic Starliner Flight to the ISS

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams made history by flying to space for the third time aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, marking the first crewed mission for Boeing to the ISS. Alongside her colleague Butch Wilmore, Williams continues to build an impressive legacy, having previously completed other groundbreaking space achievements.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:36 IST
Sunita Williams
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams launched into space for the third time on Wednesday, making history as part of the first crewed mission aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft heading to the International Space Station (ISS). This mission, part of the long-awaited Boeing's Crew Flight Test, saw Williams piloting the spacecraft while Butch Wilmore served as the mission commander.

Overcoming multiple delays, the spacecraft lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Williams, 58, not only became the first woman to embark on such a mission but also continued to build on her storied career. In 2012, she completed a triathlon in space, a feat following her 2007 Boston Marathon run from the ISS.

Having been selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1998, Williams is a veteran of two prior space missions. The launch also marks a significant milestone for Boeing, making it the second private firm after Elon Musk's SpaceX to provide crew transport to and from the ISS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

