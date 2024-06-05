MeitY Inaugurates Indigenous Air Quality Monitoring System and Launches Air-Pravah App

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Shri S Krishnan, unveiled the Indigenous Air Quality Monitoring System (AQ-AIMS) and launched the Air-Pravah App. These technological advancements, developed under MeitY-supported initiatives, mark significant strides towards environmental conservation and public health.

Secretary Shri S Krishnan lauded the cost-effective, 'Make in India' solution offered by AQ-AIMS, emphasizing its versatility with three variants tailored to the needs of different industries. He highlighted the rigorous testing and validation of the system across various air quality parameters, ensuring reliability and accuracy.

Shri Bhuvanesh Kumar, Additional Secretary of MeitY, underscored the ministry's commitment to supporting research and development activities, from concept validation to product development, to meet the evolving needs of industries.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) acknowledged the importance of the developed system in facilitating environmental clearances, reflecting its potential for widespread adoption and impact.

Developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Kolkata, in collaboration with TeXMIN (ISM, Dhanbad) and industry partner J M Envirolab Pvt Ltd, AQ-AIMS is a state-of-the-art outdoor air quality monitoring system. It monitors a range of environmental pollutants, offering continuous monitoring of parameters such as PM 1.0, PM 2.5, PM 10, SO2, NO2, O3, CO, CO2, Temperature, and Humidity.

Following successful field trials and certifications, including those from the National Physical Laboratory, Delhi, and TUV India, Pune, the system is now being commercialized by the ToT partner M/s J M Envirolab Pvt Ltd. Efforts have been made to make AQ-AIMS available through the GeM portal, offering a cost-effective alternative to conventional instruments.

The accompanying mobile application, Air-Pravah, provides real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring, with features such as quick setup, data visualization, unit conversions, AQI comparison, multi-device support, data analysis tools, remote monitoring, and automatic updates. The app, available on Android play stores, enhances user experience and accessibility.

The inauguration ceremony, held at MeitY, New Delhi, witnessed the unveiling of the AQ-AIMS and the launch of the Air-Pravah app in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Secretary Shri S Krishnan, Additional Secretary Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, representatives from C-DAC, industry partners, and other respected stakeholders, reaffirming the commitment to leveraging technology for environmental sustainability and public welfare.