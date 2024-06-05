UN Calls for Fossil Fuel Windfall Tax to Combat Climate Chaos

UN Secretary General António Guterres has called for a 'windfall' tax on the profits generated by fossil fuel companies. The tax would help fund the battle against global warming, which Guterres blames on these companies, labeling them the 'godfathers of climate chaos'.

Speaking at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on World Environment Day, Guterres highlighted new alarming data. The European Union's climate agency reported record-breaking temperatures, with last month marking the hottest May ever recorded. This data underscores the dire need for immediate action and the significant role that fossil fuels play in global warming.

Guterres's speech aimed to refocus attention on climate change amidst distractions from global conflicts and political events. He emphasized that global emissions need to fall by 9% annually until 2030 to meet the targets set by the Paris climate accords. The Secretary General also called for the phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies and urged media and technology sectors to cease advertising partnerships with major fossil fuel companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)