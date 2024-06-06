Blaze in Noida High-Rise: Fire Breaks Out Due to AC Short Circuit

A fire erupted in an apartment on the 17th floor of a high-rise tower in the Eldeco Aamantran society in Noida, officials confirmed on Wednesday evening.

There were no casualties in the blaze that occurred around 8 pm in Sector 119, Noida, sources stated.

According to a police spokesperson, the fire originated from a short circuit in the air conditioner and spread through the balcony of the flat.

The fire brigade responded promptly and successfully controlled the blaze, the official noted.

As incidents of air conditioner fires rise during this summer season, the Noida Police have recently released an advisory urging the public to avoid continuous operation of air conditioners and emphasize the need for regular servicing to mitigate overheating risks and subsequent fire hazards.

