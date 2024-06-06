Climate Change's Silent Struggle: Earth's Hidden Water Warms Up

Groundwater, often overlooked but essential to ecosystems and human life, is experiencing unprecedented warming due to climate change, international scientists warn.

Once thought protected by its underground domain, groundwater is heating up as global temperatures rise, with significant implications on biodiversity, water quality, and several industries.

Although this subterranean heat could be harnessed for residential heating, the potential disruptions to aquatic life and drinking water scarcity far outweigh the benefits, demanding urgent attention and action.

