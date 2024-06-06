Climate Change's Silent Struggle: Earth's Hidden Water Warms Up
Groundwater, crucial for ecosystems and human use, is warming due to climate change. Rising global temperatures are heating subsurface water, which could impact biodiversity, water quality, and various industries. While groundwater's heat storage may benefit home heating, the negative effects on aquatic life and water resources are profound.
- Country:
- Australia
Groundwater, often overlooked but essential to ecosystems and human life, is experiencing unprecedented warming due to climate change, international scientists warn.
Once thought protected by its underground domain, groundwater is heating up as global temperatures rise, with significant implications on biodiversity, water quality, and several industries.
Although this subterranean heat could be harnessed for residential heating, the potential disruptions to aquatic life and drinking water scarcity far outweigh the benefits, demanding urgent attention and action.
