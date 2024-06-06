Left Menu

Portugal's Swift Action to Combat Algarve's Systemic Drought

Portugal's government has committed to expediting investments worth 366 million euros to address the systemic drought in Algarve. Plans include a desalination plant, pipe repairs, reservoir interconnections, and treated wastewater usage at golf courses. This initiative will primarily utilize EU pandemic recovery funds.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:18 IST
Portugal's Swift Action to Combat Algarve's Systemic Drought
AI Generated Representative Image

Portugal's government vowed on Thursday to speed investments worth 366 million euros ($397.7 million) to combat a "systemic drought" in the tourism-dependent southern region of Algarve and quickly provide water equivalent to a year's urban usage there.

Environment Minister Maria da Graca Carvalho said the investments will include a desalination plant, repairing 125 km of pipes to reduce water losses, interconnecting some reservoirs, and the use of treated wastewater at golf courses. She told a parliamentary committee the new government, which was sworn in in April, "will not discuss the projects any further and wants to execute them as quickly as possible", mainly with the use of the EU pandemic recovery funds.

Algarve is the region with the most water shortage problems, and drought there "has now become permanent, systemic", Carvalho said. A 2022 study showed that climate change had already left the Iberian peninsula at its driest in 1,200 years.

According to data from the environmental agency APA, 36 out of the 60 reservoirs it monitors across the country were more than 80% full in May, but in the Algarve water levels were at between 22% and 43%. The government last month eased some restrictions imposed in February on water consumption in the region, after rains partly refilled the dams.

Agricultural irrigation in the region will have to drop by an average of 13% from 2023's levels, compared to the previous 25% cut. ($1 = 0.9202 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024