Fire Breaks Out in East Delhi: One Injured

A man was injured in a fire that erupted in a three-storey house in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Thursday evening. Fire services quickly responded, containing the blaze within an hour. The cause is suspected to be a short circuit. Further investigation is ongoing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:50 IST
On Thursday evening, a fire erupted in a three-storey house in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, leaving one man injured, according to officials.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call at 6.30 pm, promptly dispatching two fire tenders to the scene. The response was bolstered by an additional three fire brigades later on, bringing the blaze under control within an hour.

Station House Officer (SHO) Geeta Colony, Anoop Singh, confirmed the injured man was transported to a hospital. The fire is believed to have been sparked by a short circuit on the building's first floor. An investigation is underway to confirm the exact cause.

