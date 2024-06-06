Fire Breaks Out in East Delhi: One Injured

On Thursday evening, a fire erupted in a three-storey house in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, leaving one man injured, according to officials.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call at 6.30 pm, promptly dispatching two fire tenders to the scene. The response was bolstered by an additional three fire brigades later on, bringing the blaze under control within an hour.

Station House Officer (SHO) Geeta Colony, Anoop Singh, confirmed the injured man was transported to a hospital. The fire is believed to have been sparked by a short circuit on the building's first floor. An investigation is underway to confirm the exact cause.

