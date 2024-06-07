Scorching India: 'May 2024 Heatwave Shatters Records'

India is grappling with its hottest May on record, with temperatures soaring 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than previous peaks. According to a new rapid attribution study by ClimaMeter, the unprecedented heatwave has been exacerbated by both natural climate variability and human-induced climate change.

The unprecedented temperatures have resulted in severe health impacts, significant strains on water resources, and a record power demand of 246 gigawatts as air conditioners and coolers operate at full capacity. Health authorities reported nearly 25,000 suspected heat stroke cases and 56 deaths from March to May, figures that may be underestimated.

Experts underscore the urgency of reducing CO2 emissions to prevent exceeding critical temperature thresholds. The nation's disaster preparedness is under scrutiny as water shortages and lower voter turnout due to intense heatwaves bring additional challenges for the country.

