India's Surging Heatwaves: Urgent Call for Climate Action

In May, India experienced unprecedented heatwaves, with temperatures soaring 1.5 degrees Celsius above previous highs, a new study by climate scientists reveals.

According to ClimaMeter, the extreme heat is due to the El Nino phenomenon and rising greenhouse gas concentrations. Researchers found that current heatwave temperatures are significantly warmer than those in past decades (1979-2001).

Davide Faranda from the French National Centre for Scientific Research emphasized the need for urgent CO2 emissions reduction to prevent reaching critical temperature thresholds. The escalating heat has broad implications, affecting health, water supply, power generation, and agriculture.

ClimaMeter's findings coincide with reports from the European climate agency Copernicus, which stated that the last 12 months have each set new temperature records. May's extreme heat has strained India's infrastructure and led to significant health and economic impacts, highlighting the urgent need for climate action.

