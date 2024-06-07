Water Politics: Delhi Faces Crisis Amidst Haryana's Alleged Conspiracy

Delhi's water crisis deepens as minister Atishi declared that the relief promised by Himachal Pradesh might not suffice due to Haryana reducing its water share. Inspecting the Wazirabad barrage, she accused Haryana of conspiring against the capital.

Atishi stated that the water level has dropped significantly, exacerbated further by Haryana's alleged actions. The Supreme Court is currently addressing the issue and has instructed the Upper Yamuna River Board to convene.

The situation remains dire, with Delhi residents resorting to tankers for daily water needs, highlighting an urgent need for resolution as inter-state tensions rise over water distribution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)