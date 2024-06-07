Left Menu

Water Politics: Delhi Faces Crisis Amidst Haryana's Alleged Conspiracy

Delhi minister Atishi claims that even if Himachal Pradesh releases water, Haryana has reduced Delhi's share, exacerbating the water crisis. She inspected the Wazirabad barrage and accused Haryana of conspiring against Delhi by stopping water flow into the Yamuna. The Supreme Court is actively hearing the case.

Delhi's water crisis deepens as minister Atishi declared that the relief promised by Himachal Pradesh might not suffice due to Haryana reducing its water share. Inspecting the Wazirabad barrage, she accused Haryana of conspiring against the capital.

Atishi stated that the water level has dropped significantly, exacerbated further by Haryana's alleged actions. The Supreme Court is currently addressing the issue and has instructed the Upper Yamuna River Board to convene.

The situation remains dire, with Delhi residents resorting to tankers for daily water needs, highlighting an urgent need for resolution as inter-state tensions rise over water distribution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

