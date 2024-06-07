Assam Flood Woes Remain as Major Rivers Recede

The flood situation in Assam has shown signs of improvement with major rivers in the state exhibiting a receding trend. Nonetheless, 54,467 individuals remain affected across eight districts, according to an official report.

Tragically, 25 lives have been claimed by the floods, while an additional 34 people have died from storms, rain, and landslides since May 28, as stated in the report.

The most impacted districts include Cachar, Kamrup, Hojai, Morigaon, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Nagaon, and West Karbi Anglong, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) revealed in a bulletin.

Cachar district remains the hardest hit with 32,110 individuals affected, followed by Nagaon with 11,554, Karimganj with 5,285, and Hojai with 2,896 among others.

The bulletin further noted that 6,175 people are currently taking refuge in 44 relief camps across the affected districts.

Additionally, 3,181 hectares of crop area remain inundated by floodwaters. The ASDMA report highlighted damage to embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure in Cachar, Karimganj, Hojai, Kamrup, and West Karbi Anglong.

