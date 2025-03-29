Myanmar's Earthquake: Humanitarian Efforts Hampered Amidst Critical Infrastructure Damage

The recent 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has severely impacted critical infrastructure, hindering humanitarian aid efforts, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Damages to vital roads and bridges have complicated access to affected regions.

Significant disruptions have occurred on the Yangon-Nay Pyi Taw-Mandalay expressway, forcing highway buses to suspend services. Hospitals are overwhelmed with casualties, while 17 cargo trucks carrying medical supplies are anticipated to arrive shortly to address urgent medical shortages.

In a significant development, Myanmar's military authorities have authorized the entry of foreign rescue teams following the quake, which is the deadliest disaster to hit the nation in recent memory, exacerbating existing issues brought about by ongoing civil conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)