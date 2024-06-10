Early Monsoon Hits Nepal with Heavier Rainfall Forecast
Nepal has experienced an early arrival of the monsoon season, which is expected to bring 35% to 55% more rainfall than usual. The Meteorological Forecasting Division confirmed the weather system's entry from the eastern region, prompting necessary preparations by the Home Ministry for potential disasters.
Nepal witnessed the monsoon's arrival three days earlier than anticipated, with projections indicating 35% to 55% more rainfall compared to the average. According to Nepal's Meteorological Forecasting Division, the monsoon system entered via the eastern Koshi province.
'This year's monsoon has just entered the country from eastern Nepal. It arrived three days earlier than the scheduled forecast,' stated the Meteorological Forecasting Division, which had initially set June 13 as the tentative date for the onset.
As the weather system progresses gradually across the nation, forecasts suggest heavier rainfall. In response, the Home Ministry has undertaken preparations to manage potential monsoon-related disasters.
