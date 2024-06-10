Left Menu

Massive Fire Engulfs Miami Apartment Complex

A massive fire erupted at a four-story apartment complex in Miami on Monday morning. Firefighters and police arrived quickly, rescuing residents from the building. Smoke and flames were seen from nearby Interstate 95. The cause of the fire and any injuries remain unknown.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:31 IST
Massive Fire Engulfs Miami Apartment Complex
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

A massive fire erupted at a four-story apartment complex in Miami on Monday morning.

Firefighters and police officers rushed to the scene, rescuing residents from the building situated just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami. The incident, as reported by Miami police officials on the social platform X, saw emergency teams arriving around 9 am.

News helicopters captured images of flames and large plumes of smoke rising from the building. At least two ladder trucks were seen dousing the structure with water and foam. The affected Temple Court apartment complex, which consists of one-bedroom and studio units, is located near the Miami River. Smoke from the blaze drifted over Interstate 95 and much of downtown Miami.

Details on any potential injuries from the fire are still not available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024