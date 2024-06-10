Massive Fire Engulfs Miami Apartment Complex

A massive fire erupted at a four-story apartment complex in Miami on Monday morning.

Firefighters and police officers rushed to the scene, rescuing residents from the building situated just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami. The incident, as reported by Miami police officials on the social platform X, saw emergency teams arriving around 9 am.

News helicopters captured images of flames and large plumes of smoke rising from the building. At least two ladder trucks were seen dousing the structure with water and foam. The affected Temple Court apartment complex, which consists of one-bedroom and studio units, is located near the Miami River. Smoke from the blaze drifted over Interstate 95 and much of downtown Miami.

Details on any potential injuries from the fire are still not available.

