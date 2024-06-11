Left Menu

Delhi's Innovative Steps to Prevent Yamuna Floods in 2023

Delhi's Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj assures measures are in place to prevent Yamuna river flooding this year. Extensive actions, including a new 'Pilot Cut' experiment and coordination with Haryana, have been implemented to mitigate flood risks and prevent waterlogging.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:16 IST
Saurabh Bharadwaj
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards flood prevention, Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced that the Yamuna river is unlikely to flood this year. Speaking on Tuesday, he emphasized the efforts to ensure a clear channel for the river's flow.

The minister inspected the Yamuna Barrage near ITO and was briefed on flood management measures. Last year, unprecedented rainfall and water release from Haryana resulted in significant flooding, causing severe inconvenience for local residents.

Bharadwaj highlighted that despite the barrage falling under Haryana's jurisdiction, the Delhi government has coordinated efforts to avert similar situations this year. Extensive preparations, including the removal of silt and the introduction of the 'Pilot Cut' experiment, aim to ensure swift water flow and prevent accumulation.

