Quick-Thinking Staff Averts Catastrophe at Delhi Petrol Pump

In a remarkable display of vigilance and quick thinking, the staff at a petrol pump in Delhi's Dwarka managed to avert a major disaster on Tuesday. An oil tanker parked at the pump in Raja Puri area suddenly caught fire, police reports said.

According to a senior police officer, the flames were first noticed at the top of the tanker. The staff immediately sprang into action and managed to douse the fire, preventing a potentially catastrophic event.

Fortunately, no loss of life was reported, and a fire tender reached the location promptly to ensure that the situation was fully under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)