Quick-Thinking Staff Averts Catastrophe at Delhi Petrol Pump
Quick-acting petrol pump staff in Delhi's Dwarka averted a major disaster by promptly extinguishing a fire that broke out on an oil tanker. Authorities confirmed no casualties and noted that a fire tender arrived at the scene shortly after.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable display of vigilance and quick thinking, the staff at a petrol pump in Delhi's Dwarka managed to avert a major disaster on Tuesday. An oil tanker parked at the pump in Raja Puri area suddenly caught fire, police reports said.
According to a senior police officer, the flames were first noticed at the top of the tanker. The staff immediately sprang into action and managed to douse the fire, preventing a potentially catastrophic event.
Fortunately, no loss of life was reported, and a fire tender reached the location promptly to ensure that the situation was fully under control.
