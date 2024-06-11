Heatwave Returns to Jammu: City Swelters at 43 Degrees Celsius

Jammu has once again been gripped by an isolated heatwave, with the maximum temperature reaching 43 degrees Celsius, significantly above the seasonal average, according to the meteorological department. This follows a brief relief period in early June when temperatures cooled amid intermittent rains.

Following this respite, the mercury soared back to 41.2 degrees Celsius on Monday. The met department predicts continued dry weather and isolated heatwave conditions from June 11 to June 17. Despite sweltering day temperatures, nights in Jammu remain relatively normal at 25.3 degrees Celsius.

Katra, the pilgrimage base camp for Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district, also recorded soaring temperatures with a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.6 degrees Celsius, showcasing the region's ongoing battle with high heat amidst the dry weather forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)