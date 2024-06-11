Left Menu

Heatwave Returns to Jammu: City Swelters at 43 Degrees Celsius

Jammu is facing another heatwave with temperatures soaring to 43°C, four degrees above normal. Despite a brief respite in early June, the mercury is climbing again, reaching 41.2°C on Monday. The night temperatures remain near normal. Katra also experiences high temperatures amid the dry weather forecast.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:33 IST
Heatwave Returns to Jammu: City Swelters at 43 Degrees Celsius
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu has once again been gripped by an isolated heatwave, with the maximum temperature reaching 43 degrees Celsius, significantly above the seasonal average, according to the meteorological department. This follows a brief relief period in early June when temperatures cooled amid intermittent rains.

Following this respite, the mercury soared back to 41.2 degrees Celsius on Monday. The met department predicts continued dry weather and isolated heatwave conditions from June 11 to June 17. Despite sweltering day temperatures, nights in Jammu remain relatively normal at 25.3 degrees Celsius.

Katra, the pilgrimage base camp for Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district, also recorded soaring temperatures with a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.6 degrees Celsius, showcasing the region's ongoing battle with high heat amidst the dry weather forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024