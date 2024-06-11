Left Menu

North India Sizzles: Heatwave Grips Region with Record Temperatures

North India continues to endure extreme heatwave conditions with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab recorded some of the highest temperatures, leaving residents sweltering. Light rains provided minimal relief in select areas, with the India Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert in the capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:27 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
North India remained under the grip of a severe heatwave on Tuesday, with temperatures in many parts exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. Delhi's Narela and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, reported the day's highest temperature of 47.1 degrees Celsius.

Delhi experienced intense heat as the Safdarjung observatory, the capital's official weather station, recorded a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees above average. Narela saw the highest temperature at 47.1 degrees Celsius. Other weather stations in the city reported significant highs, including Najafgarh at 46.6 degrees and Aya Nagar at 44.8 degrees. This led to the national capital being placed under an 'orange' alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj recorded a high of 47.1 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state. Varanasi, Baghpat, Fursatganj, Fatehpur, and Lucknow all saw temperatures rising above 44 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Rajasthan's Churu topped the state's charts with 45.6 degrees Celsius. Light rain fell in parts of the region, offering brief respite.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

