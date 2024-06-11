Ayodhya Dham Revamp: Rs 1,253 Crore Compensation Disbursed Amid Development Discontent

The Ayodhya district administration has disbursed Rs 1,253.06 crore as compensation to residents impacted by extensive construction efforts to develop Ayodhya Dham. The move counters allegations of public dissatisfaction related to development-induced displacements.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar emphasized coordination with shopkeepers, building owners, and landowners for the beautification and widening of key roads, ensuring smooth traffic flow and modern amenities. Compensation and ex-gratia payments were made following established rules, with 4,616 shopkeepers affected by the projects.

Additionally, the district administration relocated 401 shopkeepers, allotting replacement shops and issuing further financial support based on the extent of their dislocation. The efforts included Rs 952.39 crore for landowners affected by the new Maharishi Valmiki International Airport project.

