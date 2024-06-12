Tragic Deaths from Drainage Gas in Pudunagar: Three Generations Lost

In a grave tragedy that struck Pudunagar, a 60-year-old woman, her daughter, and her granddaughter lost their lives after inhaling poisonous gas being emitted from an underground drainage system. The incident reportedly took place in the family's home when Senthamarai, the elderly woman, collapsed upon entering the toilet.

Her daughter Kamatchi, who rushed to help her mother, also fell victim to the toxic fumes. The unfortunate chain of events continued as the granddaughter, Baghyalakshmi, entered the toilet to check on her family members and collapsed as well. Despite neighbors' efforts to rush them to a hospital, doctors declared them dead on arrival, attributing their deaths to inhalation of poisonous gas.

Authorities responded swiftly, with police and fire service personnel advising nearby residents to evacuate their homes due to the hazardous underground drainage system. Chief Minister N Rangasamy has announced a Rs 20 lakh compensation for the family and ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident to prevent future occurrences.

