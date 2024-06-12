CSIR-NIScPR Collaborates with Global Health Strategies for Science and Technology Communication Workshop

On June 11, 2024, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) organized a workshop on 'Science and Technology Communication' in partnership with Global Health Strategies (GHS) at the Pusa campus in New Delhi.

CSIR-NIScPR, a constituent laboratory under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, spearheaded this unique initiative. The workshop brought together science communicators, scientists, and educators from diverse backgrounds to explore effective strategies for scientists and researchers to engage with the media and utilize social media platforms for communicating technical evidence and research in simpler terms.

Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director of CSIR-NIScPR, underscored the significance of collaborative efforts in promoting scientific understanding. She emphasized the need for such initiatives to be sustained to ensure continued growth in this area.

Dr. Rajni Kant Srivastava, Senior Advisor at Global Health Strategies and Former Head of the Policy and Communications Division at ICMR HQ, commended the collaborative efforts of CSIR-NIScPR and ICMR in training scientists in science communication.

The workshop covered various themes, including mapping communication needs, understanding the media landscape in India, messaging for journalists, mastering media interactions, and making science and technology content go viral on social media platforms. Participants engaged in discussions and activities aimed at enhancing their communication skills and effectively disseminating scientific knowledge to wider audiences.