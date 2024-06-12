Marathwada Rain Havoc: 14 Dead Since June 1

Rain-related incidents have tragically led to the deaths of 14 individuals in Maharashtra's Marathwada region since June 1, predominantly due to lightning strikes, officials reported on Wednesday.

A recent survey conducted by the divisional commissioner's office revealed that the most recent four deaths occurred in Parbhani and Hingoli districts over the past two days.

The fatalities include a 14-year-old boy and a 40-year-old woman. Among the 14 dead, 11 were struck by lightning, two were swept away by floodwaters, and one perished in a cowshed collapse. Latur district reported the highest number of deaths, with other casualties spread across Parbhani, Nanded, Jalna, Hingoli, Beed, and Dharashiv districts.

