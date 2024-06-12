Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Speeding Bus Claims Three Lives on Bahraich-Nanpara Highway

Three people, including a woman and her daughter, lost their lives when their motorcycle was struck by a speeding bus on the Bahraich-Nanpara highway. The driver fled the scene after the collision, leaving the bus behind. A case has been registered by the police.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 12-06-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 23:35 IST
In a heart-wrenching incident on Wednesday, three lives were abruptly ended when a speeding bus collided with a motorcycle on the Bahraich-Nanpara highway. The victims included a 40-year-old woman, her 16-year-old daughter, and Suhail, 21, who was transporting them on the motorcycle.

The accident occurred when Suhail, a resident of Ravidas Nagar Mohalla, was en route to Matera to drop off his cousin Nasrujahan and her daughter Naseemun. The impact of the collision threw Nasrujahan and her daughter off the bike while Suhail and the motorcycle were dragged under the bus for several meters, leading to his immediate death.

Please said Nasrujahan and Naseemun succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The bus driver, in a shocking act of cowardice, fled the scene, abandoning the bus. Authorities have registered a case and are on the lookout for the driver.

