Mamata to chair industry meet at Bengal secretariat on Thursday

The CM is also expected to discuss the preparations for the Bengal Global Business Summit, which is likely to be held this November, he said.The chief minister wants to hold a discussion on several matters, including preparations for this years Bengal Global Business Summit.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-06-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 00:04 IST
In a bid to attract more investments to the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting on Thursday with the WBIDC officials.

The meeting will be held at the state secretariat, 'Nabanna', an official said on Wednesday. The CM is also expected to discuss the preparations for the 'Bengal Global Business Summit', which is likely to be held this November, he said.

''The chief minister wants to hold a discussion on several matters, including preparations for this year's Bengal Global Business Summit. She will review the progress of all the investment proposals that were received in last year's conference,'' he told PTI.

West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (WBIDC) is responsible for conceptualisation, development, growth and facilitation of industry, investment and infrastructure in the state.

Another source in the state secretariat said Banerjee received information that several industrialists were facing some difficulties while investing in the state, and she is likely to talk with the officials concerned about the issue.

