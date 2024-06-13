Left Menu

Blazing Inferno Threatens Pantanal's Unique Wildlife and Livelihoods

Fatima Brandao struggles to find her chickens amidst smoke from rampant wildfires in the Pantanal wetlands. Home to diverse wildlife, the region faces unprecedented fire threats due to weak rains and climate change. Ecotourism and local livelihoods are imperiled as fires intensify, killing animals and damaging the ecosystem.

Reuters | Corumba | Updated: 13-06-2024 04:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 04:30 IST
Blazing Inferno Threatens Pantanal's Unique Wildlife and Livelihoods
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Fatima Brandao goes looking for her chickens in the backyard amidst a veil of smoke from the spreading fires that are engulfing the world's largest tropical wetland faster than ever before. "There never used to be smoke here. The sun shone clearly and the sky was always blue. Now the whole hill is on fire and smoke has clouded the entire area," she said.

The Pantanal wetlands in central-western Brazil are home to a wide variety of animals, including jaguars, anacondas and giant anteaters. A shortfall of rain this year has caused the wildfire season to start earlier and become more intense than in previous years, threatening to exceed the worst blazes on record that in 2020 decimated a third of the wetlands and killed 17 million vertebrates.

This year, the fires have already incinerated monkeys, caimans and snakes. Satellite data from Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE) showed that the Pantanal fires have surged almost tenfold so far this year. The figures have raised alarms as the region heads into the riskiest season for wildfires, which usually starts in July and peaks in August and September.

Brandao who was born and raised here said she has never seen anything like it. The inhabitants of the Pantanal are mostly farmers, hunters, and fishermen, and they are increasingly turning to ecotourism to tap the rich biodiversity of the wetlands.

Climate change has threatened that livelihood by increasing the incidence of fires that ravage the region, killing the flora and fauna. "We are breathing in this smoke. Who is going to go out to work in these conditions," Brandao said, complaining that the smell was acrid and there was dust everywhere in her house.

Weak rains have disrupted the seasonal flooding of the Pantanal wetlands, which are about 10 times the size of the Florida everglades, leaving them more vulnerable to fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024