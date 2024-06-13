Left Menu

Tropical Disturbance Wreaks Havoc in Southern Florida Ahead of Active Hurricane Season

Southern Florida faces dangerous flooding due to a tropical disturbance, affecting roads, airports, and delaying the Florida Panthers' flight for Stanley Cup games. The storm, not yet a cyclone, coincides with an anticipated active hurricane season. Officials declared states of emergency as heavy rain continues, causing significant disruption and damage.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2024 06:36 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 06:36 IST
Southern Florida was heavily impacted by dangerous flooding from a tropical disturbance on Wednesday, which blocked roads, floated vehicles, and delayed the Florida Panthers' departure for Stanley Cup games in Canada against the Edmonton Oilers.

The disorganized storm system moved across Florida from the Gulf of Mexico at the commencement of what's forecasted to be one of the most active hurricane seasons in recent memory, fueled by climate change concerns.

Although the disturbance hasn't reached cyclone status and shows minimal chances of forming into a tropical system upon reaching the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center warned of continued heavy rainfall across portions of the Florida peninsula for the coming days. Flooded roads and impassable conditions have led to states of emergency in several regions.

