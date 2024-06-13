Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Pushes for Traffic Improvements and Infrastructure Development

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren reviewed the traffic situation, stressing the need to improve vehicular movement in Ranchi and other cities. He prioritized traffic control and urged officials to complete key infrastructure projects like the Siramtoli-Mecon flyover and proposed 52-km internal ring road in Ranchi. The recruitment process and Panchayati Raj Department schemes were also reviewed.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:58 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Thursday reviewed the traffic situation in the state, urging officials to address vehicular movement issues in Ranchi and other cities effectively.

Soren emphasized that traffic control stands as one of the top priorities for his government, seeking immediate relief from traffic snarls for residents.

Soren directed the completion of the Siramtoli-Mecon flyover construction in Ranchi by September end and noted that plans are underway for a 52-km internal ring road. Detailed project reports for additional flyovers are also in progress to bolster traffic movement.

The CM also assessed the state's recruitment processes and implementation of Panchayati Raj Department schemes, urging expedited progress from the officials involved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

